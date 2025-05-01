Chornobyl Shield Under Repair After Drone Strike as IAEA Monitors Nuclear Safety in Ukraine

Ukrainian engineers and emergency crews are carrying out urgent temporary repairs on the New Safe Confinement (NSC) structure at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant after it suffered extensive damage during a drone strike earlier this year. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported today that their experts on site have confirmed that no radioactive material has been released, although the strike caused a significant breach in the NSC’s roof and subsequent fires.

The attack, which occurred on 14 February 2025, pierced a large hole in the NSC — a monumental steel structure built to enclose the remnants of Reactor 4, which exploded during the catastrophic 1986 disaster. The drone strike led to severe fires and smouldering that took weeks to fully extinguish. Since then, Ukrainian personnel have been working under precarious conditions to stabilize the situation.

According to IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, the damage to the NSC — which had been constructed with massive international financial and technical support — was extensive. Nevertheless, emergency teams managed to promptly respond and contain the immediate fire risks. “It is clear that the confinement structure – constructed at huge expense and with major international support – suffered extensive damage,” Grossi stated.

In recent days, IAEA experts stationed at the site conducted a thorough inspection of the NSC. Their assessment focused on the building’s structural stability and ongoing repairs. Workers are currently repairing both the inner and outer cladding to prevent water intrusion, a critical step in maintaining the protective barrier against potential radiation release.

Grossi emphasized that, despite the visible damage, the NSC remains operational in its fundamental safety role: “There has not been any radioactive release as a result of the damage, and the NSC is able to continue to perform its protective function,” he confirmed.

Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant Remains in Tense Proximity to Conflict

Elsewhere in Ukraine, the situation remains tense at the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), Europe’s largest atomic energy facility. The IAEA team deployed there reported hearing explosions in the vicinity every day over the past week — a stark reminder of the nuclear risk posed by the ongoing war in the region.

The IAEA has conducted safety walkdowns across the ZNPP site, visiting all six reactor Emergency Control Rooms, reviewing the safety systems of Unit 4, and inspecting both fresh fuel storage facilities. These checks are vital to ensure plant safety amid escalating hostilities.

Air Raid Alerts and Drone Sightings at Other Nuclear Sites

Ukraine’s three operational nuclear plants — Khmelnytskyy, Rivne, and South Ukraine — are also under stress due to ongoing air threats. Three of their nine reactors are offline for scheduled maintenance and refueling, but safety concerns are growing.

At the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant, the IAEA reported a surge in air raid alerts throughout the last week. On the night of 25 April, six drones were spotted just 1.5 km from the plant, accompanied by the sounds of anti-aircraft activity. While the drones did not directly impact the site, the proximity raised alarms.

At the Khmelnytskyy plant, IAEA staff were forced to shelter in place on the morning of 30 April due to another air raid alert, highlighting the persistent volatility around nuclear infrastructure in Ukraine.

IAEA Delivers Medical Aid Amid Ongoing Crisis

As part of its broader support for Ukraine’s nuclear and health infrastructure, the IAEA has continued its humanitarian assistance initiatives. In collaboration with Japan, the agency recently delivered 200 boxes of influenza medication to the National Research Centre for Radiation Medicine (NRCRM) in Kyiv. The NRCRM is a key institution of the National Academy of Medical Sciences of Ukraine, specializing in radiation-related health concerns.

This medical support underscores the IAEA’s holistic approach to nuclear safety — recognizing that safeguarding people’s health is an integral part of its mission in conflict zones.

Global Support Needed to Safeguard Ukraine’s Nuclear Sites

The recent attack on the Chornobyl NSC and rising threats at operational nuclear facilities underscore the vulnerability of nuclear infrastructure during armed conflicts. As international monitoring continues, there is a growing call for renewed commitments from the global community to secure these sites and prevent a secondary nuclear crisis.

Director General Grossi reiterated the need for sustained support and vigilance: “This is a stark reminder of the ever-present dangers facing nuclear safety in a conflict zone. The international community must remain alert and engaged to prevent further deterioration.”