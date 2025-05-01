Hyderabad Leads Office Space Vacancies Amid Urban Expansion

Hyderabad currently holds the highest office space vacancy among India's major cities, with 284 lakh square feet unoccupied, marking 17.5% of its total office stock, according to real estate consultancy Vestian.

Vestian's data for March 2025 shows a decline in Hyderabad's vacancy rate to 17.5% from a previous 19%, thanks to no new supply entering the market from January to March.

Closely following Hyderabad, Delhi-NCR reports a vacancy of 232 lakh sq ft, or 17%, while Bengaluru and Mumbai exhibit lower rates of 7.5% and 8.3% respectively. Overall, demand for office leasing rose by 34% in Q1 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)