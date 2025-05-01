UK Braces for Record-Breaking Heatwave

The UK is on the verge of experiencing its hottest day of the year, with temperatures predicted to soar to 30 degrees Celsius on Thursday. This unprecedented event could set a record for the earliest occurrence of such heat in May since records began in 1860, according to the Met Office.

As London prepares to bask in the sun's warmth, cooler weather is expected to follow from the north, disrupting plans for the long public holiday weekend. Authorities have cautioned the public about the dangers of cold water shock, as water temperatures remain perilously low.

The rise in water-related incidents has prompted a strong warning from the London Fire Brigade, especially after a recent tragic drowning case in Nottingham, underlining the severe risks associated with open-water swimming.

