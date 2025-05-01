Left Menu

UK Braces for Record-Breaking Heatwave

Temperatures in the UK are expected to reach 30 degrees Celsius, marking the hottest day of the year. The Met Office warns of risks from cold water despite the heat. Authorities urge caution with water activities, highlighting the potential danger of cold water shock.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 01-05-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 16:56 IST
UK Braces for Record-Breaking Heatwave
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The UK is on the verge of experiencing its hottest day of the year, with temperatures predicted to soar to 30 degrees Celsius on Thursday. This unprecedented event could set a record for the earliest occurrence of such heat in May since records began in 1860, according to the Met Office.

As London prepares to bask in the sun's warmth, cooler weather is expected to follow from the north, disrupting plans for the long public holiday weekend. Authorities have cautioned the public about the dangers of cold water shock, as water temperatures remain perilously low.

The rise in water-related incidents has prompted a strong warning from the London Fire Brigade, especially after a recent tragic drowning case in Nottingham, underlining the severe risks associated with open-water swimming.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025