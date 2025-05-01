Left Menu

Storm Alert: Thunderstorms and Gusty Winds Forecast for Andhra Pradesh

The India Meteorological Department predicts thunderstorms and lightning in parts of Andhra Pradesh from May 1 to 3. Various regions will experience gusty winds, while hot and humid conditions persist. No significant change in temperatures is expected, but weather relief from heavy rainfall is noted in Vijayawada.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 01-05-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 16:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department has issued a forecast for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in parts of Andhra Pradesh, expected from May 1 to May 3.

Regions like North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema are likely to witness isolated thunderstorms during this period, according to the Met Department.

Gusty winds ranging between 40 to 50 km per hour are anticipated in specific parts of NCAP and Yanam, while SCAP and Rayalaseema may experience winds at speeds of 30 to 40 kmph on May 1, 2, and 3.

Additionally, hot and humid weather conditions are likely to prevail in parts of Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on Thursday and Friday, although a significant change in temperatures is not expected.

On Wednesday night, Vijayawada received heavy rainfall with thunder and lightning, briefly lowering temperatures and providing relief from the scorching heat across the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

