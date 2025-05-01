Left Menu

Vittoria Bussi Aims to Make Cycling History Again

Italian cyclist Vittoria Bussi, renowned for being the first woman to cover over 50km in 60 minutes, will attempt to break her own Hour record on May 9 in Mexico. She is also targeting the women's 4km individual pursuit record, aiming to hold both records simultaneously.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Italian cyclist Vittoria Bussi, 38, is set to challenge her own Hour record later this month. Known for her historic feat of covering more than 50km in 60 minutes, Bussi will make her fresh attempt on May 9 at the Velodromo Bicentenario in Aguascalientes, Mexico. This marks a significant moment in her cycling career, having previously smashed the 50km barrier in 2023.

A week after the Hour record attempt, Bussi is looking to dethrone Britain's Anna Morris by setting a new record for the women's 4km individual pursuit. She originally held the women's Hour record from 2018 to 2021. Her efforts signify a bid to achieve a unique double, holding both prestigious cycling records simultaneously.

Bussi's passion for cycling and her goal to leave an indelible mark on women's cycling are evident. “It would be a beautiful historical moment for women's cycling,” she expressed. Her ambition and dedication symbolize a broader progress and empowerment movement in women's sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

