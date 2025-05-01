Left Menu

DNA Quest Connects Picuris Pueblo to Ancestral Chaco Canyon

Recent DNA analyses have linked Picuris Pueblo tribe members to the ancient inhabitants of Chaco Canyon's Pueblo Bonito, affirming the tribe’s ancestral connections. This study addresses challenges Indigenous groups face in asserting cultural affiliations, emphasizing modern genomic methods in preserving heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 19:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an effort to affirm ancestral connections, DNA research has revealed a genetic tie between present-day Picuris Pueblo tribe members and the ancient Pueblo Bonito inhabitants of Chaco Canyon.

Pueblo Bonito, located in New Mexico's renowned Chaco Canyon, stands as a historic site with profound significance for Pueblo communities. Recent studies demonstrate that DNA obtained from ancient remains shows a close genetic link to current members of the Picuris Pueblo tribe.

The new research, led by geneticist Thomaz Pinotti and published in Nature, emphasizes collaboration with the Picuris tribe, who exercised control over the DNA data and consent process.

