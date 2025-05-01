DNA Quest Connects Picuris Pueblo to Ancestral Chaco Canyon

In an effort to affirm ancestral connections, DNA research has revealed a genetic tie between present-day Picuris Pueblo tribe members and the ancient Pueblo Bonito inhabitants of Chaco Canyon.

Pueblo Bonito, located in New Mexico's renowned Chaco Canyon, stands as a historic site with profound significance for Pueblo communities. Recent studies demonstrate that DNA obtained from ancient remains shows a close genetic link to current members of the Picuris Pueblo tribe.

The new research, led by geneticist Thomaz Pinotti and published in Nature, emphasizes collaboration with the Picuris tribe, who exercised control over the DNA data and consent process.

