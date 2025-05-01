Global Talks Propel Plastic Treaty Forward
Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav engaged with international leaders in Geneva to negotiate a legally binding treaty targeting plastic pollution. The talks, which took place during the BRS COPs, emphasized the importance of consensus and focused on managing hazardous chemicals and waste effectively.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 19:16 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav met with UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen in Geneva, aiming to advance global discussions for a treaty to combat plastic pollution, especially in marine environments.
Attending the BRS COPs from April 28 to May 9, Yadav represented India's positions on critical policies, particularly targeting the sound management of chemicals and waste.
Yadav also participated in a ministerial breakfast event by the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee, highlighting the significance of consensus-driven decision-making to ensure fair and inclusive outcomes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
