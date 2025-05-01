Left Menu

Sahajog: Empowering Odisha's Urban Poor

The Odisha government has launched Sahajog, a unique program to facilitate access to government welfare schemes for the urban poor. The initiative aims to identify eligible beneficiaries and connect them to various schemes through mass awareness and doorstep service delivery. It will first cover urban areas before extending to rural communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-05-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 19:34 IST
Sahajog: Empowering Odisha's Urban Poor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government has unveiled 'Sahajog', an unprecedented initiative to bridge the gap between government welfare schemes and the state's urban poor. Officially launched by Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra in Bhubaneswar, Sahajog seeks to ensure last-mile delivery by identifying eligible beneficiaries in urban poor communities.

The program, which is scheduled to operate in campaign mode from May 1 to June 20, emphasizes mass awareness, doorstep service delivery, and strengthened implementation mechanisms at the Urban Local Body (ULB) and district levels. Housing support under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) will act as an entry point for delivering further benefits to eligible families.

The campaign initially covers over 15 lakh individuals across 44 ULBs in eight districts, with plans to develop a mobile app for connecting beneficiaries directly to the schemes. After urban areas, the initiative will extend to rural beneficiaries, authorities revealed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025