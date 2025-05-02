Japanese Investors Boost Overseas Holdings Amid Easing Global Tensions!

Japanese investors have once again demonstrated their robust appetite for global equities, marking a sixth straight week of increasing foreign stock holdings. This trend has been significantly supported by the U.S. and China's apparent willingness to relax trade tensions, which has stirred optimism among local investors.

Last week saw Japanese investors allocating a substantial net 133.8 billion yen, approximately $920.85 million, to foreign equities. This marks a continuous six-week streak of net purchases, as revealed by data from Japan's Ministry of Finance. They also amassed 435.2 billion yen in long-term foreign bonds, further diversifying their international portfolios.

While the MSCI World Index achieved a five-week high, hitting 840.47 fueled by positive developments in U.S.-China negotiations and robust tech sector earnings, Japanese equities experienced a comparatively moderated interest. Japanese equities drew in a net 278.3 billion yen in foreign investment, marking the smallest influx seen over the past month.

(With inputs from agencies.)