Rains Bring Respite: Temperature Dips in Punjab and Haryana

Overnight rains and strong winds across Punjab and Haryana resulted in a slight dip in temperatures, offering relief to the residents.

According to the local Met department, Hisar, Faridabad, and Gurdaspur experienced the most rainfall among the regions.

Chandigarh witnessed 12.9 mm of precipitation at 8:30 am, while other noteworthy measurements included 40.6 mm in Hisar, 29 mm in Faridabad, and 44.2 mm in Gurdaspur, underscoring significant downpours in these areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)