Rains Bring Respite: Temperature Dips in Punjab and Haryana
Overnight rains and gusty winds across Punjab and Haryana led to a slight dip in temperatures. Key areas like Hisar, Faridabad, and Gurdaspur recorded the highest rainfall. The local Met department provided detailed rainfall measurements for various cities, indicating significant precipitation in some regions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-05-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 11:33 IST
Overnight rains and strong winds across Punjab and Haryana resulted in a slight dip in temperatures, offering relief to the residents.
According to the local Met department, Hisar, Faridabad, and Gurdaspur experienced the most rainfall among the regions.
Chandigarh witnessed 12.9 mm of precipitation at 8:30 am, while other noteworthy measurements included 40.6 mm in Hisar, 29 mm in Faridabad, and 44.2 mm in Gurdaspur, underscoring significant downpours in these areas.
