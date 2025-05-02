Lightning Strikes Trigger Tragedy Across the State

Tragedy unfolded on a stormy Friday morning as lightning strikes claimed the lives of three individuals, including a 17-year-old girl, across various parts of the state. Several others were injured amidst the sudden weather havoc.

Among the deceased are two laborers in Firozabad, working on a road project under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act. A family in Etah district attempting to cover a haystack was also struck by lightning, resulting in the death of Diksha, 17, and severe injuries to her sister Sapna.

The incidents have led to appeals for financial assistance under disaster relief provisions, which local authorities have promptly assured. The district administration has begun necessary procedures to secure compensation for affected families, officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)