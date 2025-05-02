Delhi's Urban Transformation: AI Tech and Electric Buses Drive Change

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced that IIT-Kanpur has been commissioned to develop AI-based solutions for urban challenges in Delhi, including cleaning the Yamuna and easing city congestion.

During the inauguration of 400 electric buses under the Delhi Electric Vehicle Initiative, Pradhan emphasized Delhi's role as a pioneer in implementing cutting-edge technologies from India and abroad for urban development.

Pradhan praised Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for her efforts in sectors like transport and education, noting the new government's strides in contrast to previous administrations.

