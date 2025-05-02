Left Menu

Delhi's Urban Transformation: AI Tech and Electric Buses Drive Change

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has tasked IIT-Kanpur with developing AI technologies aimed at addressing urban challenges in Delhi. Initiatives include Yamuna cleaning and easing congestion, alongside the rollout of 400 new electric buses. The efforts signal significant policy shifts under Delhi's new leadership.

Updated: 02-05-2025 14:22 IST
Delhi's Urban Transformation: AI Tech and Electric Buses Drive Change
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced that IIT-Kanpur has been commissioned to develop AI-based solutions for urban challenges in Delhi, including cleaning the Yamuna and easing city congestion.

During the inauguration of 400 electric buses under the Delhi Electric Vehicle Initiative, Pradhan emphasized Delhi's role as a pioneer in implementing cutting-edge technologies from India and abroad for urban development.

Pradhan praised Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for her efforts in sectors like transport and education, noting the new government's strides in contrast to previous administrations.

