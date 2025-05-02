Delhi's Urban Transformation: AI Tech and Electric Buses Drive Change
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has tasked IIT-Kanpur with developing AI technologies aimed at addressing urban challenges in Delhi. Initiatives include Yamuna cleaning and easing congestion, alongside the rollout of 400 new electric buses. The efforts signal significant policy shifts under Delhi's new leadership.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 14:22 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 14:22 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced that IIT-Kanpur has been commissioned to develop AI-based solutions for urban challenges in Delhi, including cleaning the Yamuna and easing city congestion.
During the inauguration of 400 electric buses under the Delhi Electric Vehicle Initiative, Pradhan emphasized Delhi's role as a pioneer in implementing cutting-edge technologies from India and abroad for urban development.
Pradhan praised Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for her efforts in sectors like transport and education, noting the new government's strides in contrast to previous administrations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Dharmendra Pradhan Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Remarks Abroad
Path to a Developed India: Rekha Gupta Highlights Delhi's Role
Rekha Gupta Launches Delhi's Mega Cleanliness Drive
Roads, public spaces to be cleaned twice a day under campaign from Friday; beautiful, developed Delhi our commitment: CM Rekha Gupta.
Delhi Cabinet approves draft bill to regulate fees in private, government schools: CM Rekha Gupta.