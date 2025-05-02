Left Menu

Chaos in North India: Storms Cause Havoc, Fatalities, and Disruptions

A severe storm hit Delhi-NCR, causing multiple fatalities and disrupting flights and traffic. The storm led to significant waterlogging, power outages, and property damage across North India, including Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh, prompting officials to initiate urgent relief operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 15:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi and its surrounding NCR regions experienced a heavy three-hour downpour early Friday morning, accompanied by a dust storm. The violent weather caused flight delays and traffic chaos, resulting in the tragic loss of seven lives due to rain-related incidents across northern India.

The deluge left major roads in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Mathura inundated, trapping commuters in slow-moving traffic. In parts of Delhi, fallen trees and power outages further exacerbated the situation as quick response teams were deployed to address the chaos.

As the storm subsided, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh also reported weather-related disruptions, including injuries and fatalities due to lightning strikes and hailstorms. In response, state officials launched relief operations to assess and mitigate the damage caused by the violent weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

