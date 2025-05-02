Left Menu

Concretization Crisis: Trees in Danger as Urban Development Soars

The indiscriminate concretization around tree bases in Delhi is causing the uprooting of trees during heavy rains. Experts blame cement blockage, which prevents root expansion and weakens trees. Calls for better urban planning and enforcement of regulations are growing as environmentalists highlight neglected orders to protect trees.

Strong winds and rain early Friday led to the uprooting of between 100 and 200 trees in Delhi, raising concerns about unchecked urban development. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi reported 53 incidents of fallen trees, while the New Delhi Municipal Council recorded 24, and the Public Works Department logged at least 200 such complaints.

Environmental experts attribute the trees' fragility to rampant concretisation around their bases. Verhaen Khanna, a Delhi-based environmentalist, explained that cement blocks essential water and air from reaching the roots, causing them to weaken and increasing the risk of trees collapsing during monsoon rains.

Activist Bhavreen Kandhari cited negligence and construction-related issues for exacerbating the problem. She emphasized the need for the government to incorporate tree health into urban planning and enforce existing regulations, including a 2013 National Green Tribunal order mandating the removal of concrete around trees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

