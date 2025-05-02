Left Menu

DDA Cracks Down on Unauthorised Constructions in Sainik Farm

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) conducted a demolition drive in south Delhi's Sainik Farm to remove illegal constructions on high-value land, following orders from Lt. Governor VK Saxena. Conducted with Delhi Police, the operation targeted under-construction farmhouses on DDA land. Further actions in other areas are planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 19:00 IST
DDA Cracks Down on Unauthorised Constructions in Sainik Farm
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) embarked on a significant demolition drive to remove illegal constructions in the upscale Sainik Farm area of south Delhi. This move aimed to reclaim high-value land that had been encroached upon, as part of a directive from Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

Governor Saxena had recently stressed the urgency of clearing encroachments on DDA-owned land, urging officials to take stringent actions against illegal and unauthorized structures, particularly in prime city areas. The demolition drive, held from April 24 to April 26, was carried out in cooperation with the Delhi Police.

The crackdown resulted in the demolition of under-construction farmhouses spread over more than 1.5 acres in the Saidulajab Village area, which forms a part of Sainik Farms under DDA ownership. Officials have indicated that additional actions against unauthorized constructions in other affluent city areas are in the pipeline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025