DDA Cracks Down on Unauthorised Constructions in Sainik Farm

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) embarked on a significant demolition drive to remove illegal constructions in the upscale Sainik Farm area of south Delhi. This move aimed to reclaim high-value land that had been encroached upon, as part of a directive from Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

Governor Saxena had recently stressed the urgency of clearing encroachments on DDA-owned land, urging officials to take stringent actions against illegal and unauthorized structures, particularly in prime city areas. The demolition drive, held from April 24 to April 26, was carried out in cooperation with the Delhi Police.

The crackdown resulted in the demolition of under-construction farmhouses spread over more than 1.5 acres in the Saidulajab Village area, which forms a part of Sainik Farms under DDA ownership. Officials have indicated that additional actions against unauthorized constructions in other affluent city areas are in the pipeline.

