Chilean Coast on Alert: Magnitude 7.4 Earthquake Sparks Evacuations

A 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck near Chile's coast, prompting evacuations amid a tsunami threat. The quake did not damage critical infrastructure, but authorities urged coastal evacuations. As the threat lessened, the evacuation alert was downgraded, yet caution remained. An instrumental tsunami was detected in Antarctica.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 21:43 IST
Chilean Coast on Alert: Magnitude 7.4 Earthquake Sparks Evacuations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake rattled off the coast of Chile in the Drake Passage, near Antarctica, according to the United States Geological Survey. At a shallow depth of just 10 kilometers, the quake prompted immediate evacuations due to a possible tsunami threat.

Chile's disaster agency, SENAPRED, confirmed there was no damage to crucial infrastructure or harm to individuals. However, President Gabriel Boric took to social media platform X to urge evacuations along the Magallanes region's southern coastline, emphasizing that all state resources would be mobilized in response.

Alicia Cebrian of SENAPRED reported an 'instrumental tsunami' in Antarctica's Prat Base, with minor sea-level changes up to 6 centimeters observed, while up to 90 centimeters could potentially occur. Chile's Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service noted waves heading towards Antarctica first, then Chile's far south. Prior to downgrading the evacuation order, around 2,000 people were reported to have left the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

