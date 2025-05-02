Left Menu

Scorching Heat in Akola: India's Hottest Spot

Akola in Maharashtra reported the highest temperature in India at 44.9°C. The IMD noted heatwave conditions in Vidarbha and Marathwada, with Parbhani, Solapur, and Amravati experiencing soaring temperatures. A yellow alert was issued, with thunderstorms expected until May 6-8 in certain areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-05-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 22:09 IST
Akola, Maharashtra, earned the distinction of being India's hottest location on Friday, as temperatures soared to a sweltering 44.9 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The state, notably regions like Vidarbha and Marathwada, grappled with oppressive heatwave conditions. Solapur was close behind, registering a peak temperature of 44.7 degrees Celsius, while Parbhani experienced a notable 44.1 degrees.

In contrast, Mumbai's maximum temperatures were relatively mild. However, the IMD cautions that yellow alerts are in place, signaling potential thunderstorms and squalls in Vidarbha and Marathwada through early May.

(With inputs from agencies.)

