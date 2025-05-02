Scorching Heat in Akola: India's Hottest Spot

Akola, Maharashtra, earned the distinction of being India's hottest location on Friday, as temperatures soared to a sweltering 44.9 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The state, notably regions like Vidarbha and Marathwada, grappled with oppressive heatwave conditions. Solapur was close behind, registering a peak temperature of 44.7 degrees Celsius, while Parbhani experienced a notable 44.1 degrees.

In contrast, Mumbai's maximum temperatures were relatively mild. However, the IMD cautions that yellow alerts are in place, signaling potential thunderstorms and squalls in Vidarbha and Marathwada through early May.

