Tragic Collision on Amazon: Peruvian Naval Vessel Hits Oil Platform

A devastating collision occurred on the Amazon River involving a Peruvian naval vessel and an oil platform operated by Perenco, leading to the tragic loss of two lives and leaving one individual missing, according to Peru's defense ministry.

The ministry reported that the incident, which resulted in 'severe damages,' took place near the mouth of the Napo River. The B.A.P. Ucayali was conducting a transit operation at the time, prompting an immediate search and rescue effort. Although 30 crew members were safely evacuated, the search for the missing person continues.

The navy expressed profound regret over the loss of its crew members and has initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the collision. Perenco has not yet released any comments regarding the incident.

