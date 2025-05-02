Left Menu

Massive Quake Triggers Tsunami Alert in Chile's Southern Coast

A 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck off Chile's southern coast, prompting tsunami evacuation alerts despite no reported damage to infrastructure or people. President Boric urged evacuations in the Magallanes region. Aftershocks and sea level changes were recorded, with precautions remaining in place along coastal areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 23:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake rocked the area near Chile's southern coast on Friday, causing the Senate's National Emergency Office to issue a tsunami warning and initiate evacuations. Despite the significant tremor, reports indicate no critical infrastructure damage occurred.

Chile's President Gabriel Boric took to social media to advise residents in the Magallanes region to evacuate coastal areas as a precaution. During a press conference, Interior Minister Alvaro Elizalde confirmed that though the alert would be downgraded, residents should steer clear of beaches.

Alicia Cebrian, director of SENAPRED, reported that tsunami-related sea level changes were minimal. However, videos on social media depicted orderly evacuations as sirens signaled potential danger. Authorities continue to monitor aftershocks along the coastline, while evacuation orders in some areas were lifted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

