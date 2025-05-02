Canada Faces Intense Wildfire Challenges in B.C.

Canada's wildfire season has kicked off with significant concern in British Columbia, as authorities warn of an increased risk of fires. Unseasonably warm, dry, and windy weather conditions are likely to exacerbate the situation in the coming days.

The B.C. wildfire service reported 26 active wildfires in the province on Friday, with two classified as out of control. One of these fires, covering 56 hectares, is located north of Fort St. John and led to temporary evacuations. Fortunately, residents were allowed to return as the fire moved northeast, away from the city.

The other out-of-control blaze spans 185 hectares and is southeast of Dawson Creek. Officials urge residents to refrain from open burning and to report any wildfires. Canada's 2024 wildfire season was among the worst due to severe fires in the Rockies, underscoring the importance of vigilance.

