Drain Wall Collapse Sparks Resident Protest in Ghaziabad

A drain wall adjacent to a residential complex in Ghaziabad's Siddhartha Vihar collapsed, inundating the basement of the Prateek Grand Society.

The builder's alleged negligence incited residents to block a nearby road, demanding accountability and intervention from local authorities.

Mayor Sunita Dayal criticized the builder for the incident and directed immediate remedial measures, including the installation of water-suction pumps and sandbags to mitigate further water ingress.

