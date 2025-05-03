Drain Wall Collapse Sparks Resident Protest in Ghaziabad
A drain wall collapse at Siddhartha Vihar, Ghaziabad, led to the flooding of a residential complex's basement. Residents protested against the builder's alleged negligence. Local authorities, including the mayor, intervened, promising action and infrastructure repairs to prevent future incidents.
A drain wall adjacent to a residential complex in Ghaziabad's Siddhartha Vihar collapsed, inundating the basement of the Prateek Grand Society.
The builder's alleged negligence incited residents to block a nearby road, demanding accountability and intervention from local authorities.
Mayor Sunita Dayal criticized the builder for the incident and directed immediate remedial measures, including the installation of water-suction pumps and sandbags to mitigate further water ingress.
