Drain Wall Collapse Sparks Resident Protest in Ghaziabad

A drain wall collapse at Siddhartha Vihar, Ghaziabad, led to the flooding of a residential complex's basement. Residents protested against the builder's alleged negligence. Local authorities, including the mayor, intervened, promising action and infrastructure repairs to prevent future incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 03-05-2025 00:56 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 00:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A drain wall adjacent to a residential complex in Ghaziabad's Siddhartha Vihar collapsed, inundating the basement of the Prateek Grand Society.

The builder's alleged negligence incited residents to block a nearby road, demanding accountability and intervention from local authorities.

Mayor Sunita Dayal criticized the builder for the incident and directed immediate remedial measures, including the installation of water-suction pumps and sandbags to mitigate further water ingress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

