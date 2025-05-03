Left Menu

EPA's Major Overhaul: Downsizing and Restructuring for 2026

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency plans to slash its budget by $300 million in 2026, reduce its workforce to 1980s levels, and dissolve its research office. The reorganization aligns with President Trump's executive orders to cut regulatory red tape and support energy development, sparking controversy over the potential impact on scientific independence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 01:49 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 01:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a major overhaul on Friday, including a $300 million budget reduction in fiscal year 2026. The agency plans to decrease staffing to 1980s levels and dissolve its research and development office as part of the restructuring.

This reorganization will consolidate several key offices, reflecting plans to streamline regulations and promote energy development following President Donald Trump's executive orders. EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin stated that the changes aim to improve efficiency and focus on delivering cleaner air, land, and water.

Changes include shifting scientific research responsibilities from the Office of Research and Development to new program offices, raising concerns about the impact on scientific independence. Meanwhile, the EPA will prioritize issues such as cybersecurity, emergency response, and water conservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

