EPA's Major Overhaul: Downsizing and Restructuring for 2026

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a major overhaul on Friday, including a $300 million budget reduction in fiscal year 2026. The agency plans to decrease staffing to 1980s levels and dissolve its research and development office as part of the restructuring.

This reorganization will consolidate several key offices, reflecting plans to streamline regulations and promote energy development following President Donald Trump's executive orders. EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin stated that the changes aim to improve efficiency and focus on delivering cleaner air, land, and water.

Changes include shifting scientific research responsibilities from the Office of Research and Development to new program offices, raising concerns about the impact on scientific independence. Meanwhile, the EPA will prioritize issues such as cybersecurity, emergency response, and water conservation.

