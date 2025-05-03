Puerto Rico authorities rescue 3 US tourists stranded in river as heavy rains persist

Left Menu

PTI | Sanjuan | Updated: 03-05-2025 02:40 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 02:40 IST
Authorities in Puerto Rico said they rescued three US tourists on Friday as heavy rains continue to pelt the US territory.

Police said in a statement that floodwaters left two men and one woman stranded at the Gozalandia River, a popular recreational spot in the western town of San Sebastián.

One of the men, who lives in Milwaukee, was swept away by the current but was rescued, police said. The other two tourists live in Washington.

Flood advisories and flash flood warnings were in place for several cities and towns across the island on Friday.

Heavy rains began falling across Puerto Rico a week ago and are forecast to continue for several more days. They have unleashed landslides while floodwaters have knocked down trees and cut off access to dozens of roads.

On Monday, a man who tried to drive his car through floodwaters was swept away and killed, police said. The incident occurred in the city of Bayamón, located just southwest of the capital, San Juan.

Governor Jenniffer González declared a state of emergency in four municipalities, while the mayor of San Juan did the same for the capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

