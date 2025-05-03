Left Menu

Milestones in Global Nuclear Fusion and Other Science Headlines

A delayed nuclear fusion project has advanced, utilizing the world's strongest magnet, pivotal for nuclear fusion. Meanwhile, President Trump's proposed 2026 space budget cuts NASA's moon projects in favor of a Mars agenda. Additionally, DNA links the Picuris Pueblo tribe to ancient New Mexico, and Chile cancels a tsunami alert after a quake.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 10:30 IST
An international nuclear fusion initiative has transcended a long-standing milestone. The project, involving over 30 nations, is assembling the world's most potent magnet, essential for harnessing clean energy through nuclear fusion. Located in France, the ITER project involves countries like the U.S., China, and the EU, aiming to fuse atoms and generate energy sustainably.

In political developments, President Donald Trump's suggested 2026 budget proposes significant cuts to NASA's lunar missions, totaling $6 billion. The focus shifts towards a Mars-oriented agenda, aligning with Elon Musk's pursuits. Notably, Trump's budget also plans to cease NASA's Space Launch System and Orion capsule after 2027's Artemis mission.

On historical science, DNA analysis has revealed ties between contemporary Picuris Pueblo tribe members and their ancestors from a site in New Mexico's Chaco Canyon. The research underscores the deep-rooted connections of the tribe to the region, corroborating longstanding indigenous heritage claims.

