Amaravati: A Bold New Chapter in Urban Development

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expresses gratitude for the successful relaunch of Amaravati's construction led by PM Modi. The event saw the inauguration of projects worth Rs 58,000 crore, signaling a new era for the greenfield capital city with a focus on inclusive planning and opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 03-05-2025 12:04 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 12:04 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday extended his gratitude to all involved in the successful relaunch of Amaravati's construction, an event marked by the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Friday, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated projects valued at Rs 58,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh, with the spotlight on the reconstruction of the greenfield capital city, Amaravati.

Naidu lauded the commitment of individuals ranging from officials and Amaravati farmers to ministers and media workers, expressing his determination to develop Amaravati with strategic planning and community collaboration. The TDP leader affirmed that the city would evolve into a thriving hub with extensive opportunities for all.

(With inputs from agencies.)

