Amaravati: A Bold New Chapter in Urban Development

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday extended his gratitude to all involved in the successful relaunch of Amaravati's construction, an event marked by the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Friday, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated projects valued at Rs 58,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh, with the spotlight on the reconstruction of the greenfield capital city, Amaravati.

Naidu lauded the commitment of individuals ranging from officials and Amaravati farmers to ministers and media workers, expressing his determination to develop Amaravati with strategic planning and community collaboration. The TDP leader affirmed that the city would evolve into a thriving hub with extensive opportunities for all.

