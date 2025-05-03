Extended Deadline for IAEA Conference on Medical Radiation Protection

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has announced an extension to the deadline for abstract submissions for scientific posters at its upcoming International Conference on Radiation Protection in Medicine — X Ray Vision, now set to be held from 8 to 12 December 2025 in Vienna, Austria. The new submission deadline is 30 May 2025, giving prospective contributors additional time to prepare and present their research for this important global gathering.

A Global Effort to Strengthen Medical Radiation Safety

This high-profile conference is co-sponsored by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO). It builds upon the legacy of earlier IAEA conferences held in 2012 and 2017, both of which significantly contributed to the advancement of patient and health worker safety in medical radiation practices.

The 2025 edition aims to assess progress made since those earlier gatherings, especially in light of the Bonn Call for Action, a decade-long initiative launched in 2012 to promote stronger radiation protection in healthcare. As Ola Holmberg, Head of the IAEA Radiation Protection of Patients Unit, put it:

“At this conference we aim to assess the progress achieved and identify challenges that will help in formulating a robust strategy for the next decade.”

Rapid Growth in Medical Radiation Use

The event is particularly timely as the use of radiation in medicine continues to surge. According to recent data, around 4.2 billion radiological examinations are conducted worldwide annually — a number that keeps increasing. Advanced diagnostic equipment such as CT scanners are rapidly replacing conventional X-ray machines, and radionuclide therapies are being more frequently employed to treat metastatic cancers. Meanwhile, approximately 6.2 million radiation therapy treatments are delivered globally each year.

This upward trend underscores the critical need for strong radiation protection frameworks, especially as newer technologies and methods become more prevalent in clinical practice.

Key Themes and Objectives

The conference theme, ‘X ray vision’, plays on the dual notion of peering into the human body and looking forward into the future of medical imaging and therapy. It symbolizes not only the origins of radiology but also a visionary approach to refining safety practices in line with modern innovations.

Hildegarde Vandenhove, Director of the IAEA Division of Radiation, Transport and Waste Safety, emphasized the event’s forward-looking mission:

“The conference will review significant global developments in the radiation protection of patients and health professionals, taking into account current trends and advances in medical radiation technology and procedures.”

Fostering Innovation and Collaboration

In addition to reviewing the state of radiation protection, the conference will promote discussions on emerging practices such as:

Artificial intelligence in medical imaging and therapy

Quality assurance programmes

Ethical considerations and patient privacy

Improving patient engagement in healthcare decisions

Enhancing safety culture and incident learning systems

These discussions aim to inspire innovation while maintaining the highest standards of safety and ethical care.

A Platform for Multidisciplinary Exchange

Participants will include a wide range of professionals from various sectors of healthcare and radiation protection, including:

Radiologists

Medical physicists

Radiation oncologists

Nuclear medicine specialists

Medical radiation technologists

Regulatory authorities

Healthcare ethicists

This diversity will allow for broad, interdisciplinary exchange and the strengthening of networks that support global safety standards.

Abstract Submissions: Topics and Guidelines

Researchers interested in submitting scientific posters are encouraged to explore the topics of interest, which include:

Justification of medical radiation use

Patient and staff radiation protection in imaging, radiotherapy, and interventional procedures

Learning from accidental or unintended exposures

Strengthening radiation safety culture in clinical settings

The official submission guidelines, along with details on registration and participation, are available on the IAEA’s website. Contributors are encouraged to prepare abstracts that reflect both scientific rigor and innovative approaches to current challenges in the field.

This conference offers an opportunity not only to share research and best practices but also to shape the global vision for radiation protection in medicine over the next decade. With the extended deadline, there is now more time to contribute meaningfully to this vital conversation.