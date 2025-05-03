Extended Deadline for IAEA Conference on Medical Radiation Protection
The new submission deadline is 30 May 2025, giving prospective contributors additional time to prepare and present their research for this important global gathering.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has announced an extension to the deadline for abstract submissions for scientific posters at its upcoming International Conference on Radiation Protection in Medicine — X Ray Vision, now set to be held from 8 to 12 December 2025 in Vienna, Austria. The new submission deadline is 30 May 2025, giving prospective contributors additional time to prepare and present their research for this important global gathering.
A Global Effort to Strengthen Medical Radiation Safety
This high-profile conference is co-sponsored by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO). It builds upon the legacy of earlier IAEA conferences held in 2012 and 2017, both of which significantly contributed to the advancement of patient and health worker safety in medical radiation practices.
The 2025 edition aims to assess progress made since those earlier gatherings, especially in light of the Bonn Call for Action, a decade-long initiative launched in 2012 to promote stronger radiation protection in healthcare. As Ola Holmberg, Head of the IAEA Radiation Protection of Patients Unit, put it:
“At this conference we aim to assess the progress achieved and identify challenges that will help in formulating a robust strategy for the next decade.”
Rapid Growth in Medical Radiation Use
The event is particularly timely as the use of radiation in medicine continues to surge. According to recent data, around 4.2 billion radiological examinations are conducted worldwide annually — a number that keeps increasing. Advanced diagnostic equipment such as CT scanners are rapidly replacing conventional X-ray machines, and radionuclide therapies are being more frequently employed to treat metastatic cancers. Meanwhile, approximately 6.2 million radiation therapy treatments are delivered globally each year.
This upward trend underscores the critical need for strong radiation protection frameworks, especially as newer technologies and methods become more prevalent in clinical practice.
Key Themes and Objectives
The conference theme, ‘X ray vision’, plays on the dual notion of peering into the human body and looking forward into the future of medical imaging and therapy. It symbolizes not only the origins of radiology but also a visionary approach to refining safety practices in line with modern innovations.
Hildegarde Vandenhove, Director of the IAEA Division of Radiation, Transport and Waste Safety, emphasized the event’s forward-looking mission:
“The conference will review significant global developments in the radiation protection of patients and health professionals, taking into account current trends and advances in medical radiation technology and procedures.”
Fostering Innovation and Collaboration
In addition to reviewing the state of radiation protection, the conference will promote discussions on emerging practices such as:
-
Artificial intelligence in medical imaging and therapy
-
Quality assurance programmes
-
Ethical considerations and patient privacy
-
Improving patient engagement in healthcare decisions
-
Enhancing safety culture and incident learning systems
These discussions aim to inspire innovation while maintaining the highest standards of safety and ethical care.
A Platform for Multidisciplinary Exchange
Participants will include a wide range of professionals from various sectors of healthcare and radiation protection, including:
-
Radiologists
-
Medical physicists
-
Radiation oncologists
-
Nuclear medicine specialists
-
Medical radiation technologists
-
Regulatory authorities
-
Healthcare ethicists
This diversity will allow for broad, interdisciplinary exchange and the strengthening of networks that support global safety standards.
Abstract Submissions: Topics and Guidelines
Researchers interested in submitting scientific posters are encouraged to explore the topics of interest, which include:
-
Justification of medical radiation use
-
Patient and staff radiation protection in imaging, radiotherapy, and interventional procedures
-
Learning from accidental or unintended exposures
-
Strengthening radiation safety culture in clinical settings
The official submission guidelines, along with details on registration and participation, are available on the IAEA’s website. Contributors are encouraged to prepare abstracts that reflect both scientific rigor and innovative approaches to current challenges in the field.
This conference offers an opportunity not only to share research and best practices but also to shape the global vision for radiation protection in medicine over the next decade. With the extended deadline, there is now more time to contribute meaningfully to this vital conversation.
ALSO READ
Africa CDC and WHO Intensify Mpox Response Amid Spread Across 28 Countries
The Future Papacy: Who Will Lead The Catholic Church?
Angola and WHO Reinforce Partnership to Combat Worsening Cholera Outbreak
Pope Francis: The Pontiff Who Never Returned Home
No time for partisan politics, this is moment for collective resolve to ensure justice for those who lost lives: Kharge in Bengaluru.