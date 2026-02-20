Left Menu

Global AI Brain Race Report 2026: Who's Leading the AI Future?

The Global AI Brain Race Report 2026 ranks the United States first, followed by China and Singapore. This study evaluates countries on AI R&D, economic integration, infrastructure, talent readiness, governance, and more. Integrated ecosystems are pivotal for leading AI advancements over the next decade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 21:20 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 21:20 IST
The United States has emerged as the leader in the Global AI Brain Race Report 2026, followed by China and Singapore, with India securing the sixth spot. The report, generated by essayhumaniser.io, examines over 100 countries on parameters such as AI R&D, economic integration, infrastructure, and governance.

The United States achieved the top ranking with a score of 82 out of 100, excelling particularly in AI R&D, economic integration, and infrastructure. Meanwhile, China took second place, buoyed by the world's largest base of AI educational institutions.

Singapore ranked third due to its high academic standards despite having a limited number of AI universities. The study highlights that countries with integrated AI ecosystems in research, infrastructure, and education are poised to set global benchmarks in AI leadership over the next decade.

