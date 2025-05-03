Left Menu

Proactively Mapping Disaster Zones: A Step Towards Safer Jammu and Kashmir

Union Earth Sciences Minister Jitendra Singh instructed an extensive survey to identify landslide-prone zones in Ramban, Jammu, and Kashmir, for disaster mitigation. Engaging the Geological Survey of India would help. The area faces frequent cloudbursts. A new weather system and expedited restoration efforts are underway, with a focus on public health and safety.

Union Earth Sciences Minister Jitendra Singh has directed officials to conduct a comprehensive survey identifying landslide-prone zones in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, aiming for long-term disaster mitigation. He suggests collaborating with the Geological Survey of India to achieve these objectives.

During a high-level review meeting in the cloudburst-affected district, Singh highlighted climatic shifts and topographical changes that pose forecasting challenges. He emphasized the importance of scientific interventions to minimize risks and prevent future catastrophes. Recent devastating weather events resulted in significant damage, including fatalities and infrastructure impairment.

To enhance preparedness, Banihal town will soon feature a new weather forecasting system providing updates every three hours. Singh also urged immediate restoration of utilities, discouraging unauthorized construction in sensitive areas, and affirmed government support via special relief packages. The continued engagement aims to strengthen regional disaster response systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

