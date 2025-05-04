Drone Assault on Kyiv: A Night of Fires and Uncertainty

In a dramatic escalation, Russia launched a drone attack on Kyiv, causing fires and damaging residential buildings across the city, according to Ukrainian military officials. Cars caught fire as debris from destroyed drones scattered throughout the Ukrainian capital.

Timur Tkachenko of Kyiv's military administration reported that these incidents occurred in the Obolonskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts. Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed medics were dispatched to the affected areas to offer assistance.

The attack led to air-raid alerts in eastern Ukraine. Despite proposals for ceasefire during Moscow's World War Two victory commemorations, hostilities continue. In Cherkasy, another drone attack sparked fires, though no injuries were reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)