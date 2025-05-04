Tragedy in Simi Valley: Fatal Plane Crash Rattles Community

A tragic plane crash in Simi Valley on Saturday claimed one life and left two homes damaged. The crash occurred when a small aircraft plummeted into a neighborhood, igniting a fire that was swiftly extinguished by emergency responders.

The Ventura County Fire Department confirmed that residents in the affected homes safely evacuated without injuries. However, significant structural damage was reported. The aircraft, identified as a single-engine Van's RV-10, is popular among hobbyists, and investigators are now probing the crash, eagerly awaiting data from maintenance and flight records.

While the same model of plane was involved in a fatal crash in January, authorities remain cautious about drawing parallels. As the National Transportation Safety Board undertakes its thorough analysis, Simi Valley residents and aviation enthusiasts await answers to the tragedy.

