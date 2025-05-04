Left Menu

Delhi's Weather Extremes: From Heavy Rainfall to Poor Air Quality

Delhi experienced unusual weather patterns, recording significant rainfall and reduced temperatures. The city saw 77 mm of rain, the second-highest in May since 1901, significantly affecting air quality, which dipped into the 'poor' category. The forecast predicts thunderstorms with rain on Monday.

Delhi witnessed unusual meteorological conditions on Sunday as temperatures fell to 36 degrees Celsius, about 3.3 degrees below the average for this time of year.

The minimum temperature dipped to 24.2 degrees Celsius, just half a degree shy of the seasonal norm. Humidity levels fluctuated between 75% and 41%.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast a thunderstorm accompanied by rain for Monday, with temperatures expected to hover between 34 and 25 degrees Celsius. On Friday, Delhi recorded one of its wettest days in May since records began in 1901, with the Safdarjung weather station noting 77 mm of rain in six hours.

This rainfall was the city's second-highest 24-hour total for May, further complicating air quality, which dipped to a 'poor' Air Quality Index of 232 at 4 pm, as stated by the Central Pollution Control Board. The index categorizes air quality based on health impact, ranging from 'good' to 'severe'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

