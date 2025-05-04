Transforming Faridabad: Development Surge Under CM Saini

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday unveiled a series of development initiatives set to transform the Faridabad NIT assembly constituency.

Among the projects announced were village 'Phirnis' pavements, dispensary renovations, and new sub-health centers in Pawta and Kheri Gujran, along with a PV-covered shed at Dabua Mandi costing Rs 85 lakh.

During a public meeting in Faridabad NIT, Saini laid the foundation for a sewer pipeline under the Mahagram Scheme in Dhauj village, costing Rs 26.14 crore, and announced substantial grants for community centers and schools. The chief minister highlighted plans to connect Faridabad and Gurugram by Metro, aiming to enhance business prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)