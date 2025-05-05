Tragic Blaze in Kanpur: Family Feared Dead as Fire Ravages Building

A massive fire erupted in a five-storey building in Kanpur's Chamanganj area, resulting in the tragic deaths of a couple. Their three daughters, Sara, Simra, and Inaya, are also feared dead, according to police reports.

The building, situated in the Prem Nagar locality, contained a shoe manufacturing factory on its lower floors. The police have suggested that a short circuit or faulty internal wiring could have sparked the blaze, exacerbated by explosions from domestic LPG cylinders.

Firefighters struggled for hours to access the fourth floor, where the bodies of Mohammad Danish and Nazneen Saba were found. The police and fire department were notified by neighbors who noticed the flames and smoke on Sunday night. An investigation led by Assistant Commissioner Manjay Singh is currently underway to ascertain the exact cause of the fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)