Tragic Blaze in Kanpur: Family Feared Dead as Fire Ravages Building

A devastating fire swept through a five-storey building in Kanpur, claiming the lives of a couple and possibly their three daughters. The building housed a shoe factory, which is suspected to have triggered the blaze due to a potential short circuit. An investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 05-05-2025 06:43 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 06:43 IST
A massive fire erupted in a five-storey building in Kanpur's Chamanganj area, resulting in the tragic deaths of a couple. Their three daughters, Sara, Simra, and Inaya, are also feared dead, according to police reports.

The building, situated in the Prem Nagar locality, contained a shoe manufacturing factory on its lower floors. The police have suggested that a short circuit or faulty internal wiring could have sparked the blaze, exacerbated by explosions from domestic LPG cylinders.

Firefighters struggled for hours to access the fourth floor, where the bodies of Mohammad Danish and Nazneen Saba were found. The police and fire department were notified by neighbors who noticed the flames and smoke on Sunday night. An investigation led by Assistant Commissioner Manjay Singh is currently underway to ascertain the exact cause of the fire.

