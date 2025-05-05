Left Menu

Glitter: A Shimmering Threat to Marine Life

Recent research reveals that glitter, particularly the kind made from polyethylene terephthalate, can significantly harm marine life. By disrupting natural processes like biomineralization, glitter affects the formation of marine shells and skeletons, posing a threat to ocean ecosystems and potentially altering Earth's climate regulation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dublin | Updated: 05-05-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 09:15 IST
Glitter: A Shimmering Threat to Marine Life
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Ireland

Glitter, often associated with festive fun, is now under scrutiny for its environmental impact, particularly on marine life. Research shows that this dazzling material doesn't just pollute oceans; it actively interferes with the natural processes of shell and skeleton formation in marine creatures.

Made from polyethylene terephthalate, glitter contributes to untended crystal growth in the ocean, affecting crucial minerals like calcite and aragonite. These changes disrupt marine life, leading to potential ecological imbalances and future climate considerations.

The implications are profound; as glitter breaks down into nanoplastics, it's ingested by marine life and eventually enters the human food chain, posing a broader environmental and health issue. Glitter's seemingly innocent sparkle is thus revealed as an insidious environmental threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025