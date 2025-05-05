Glitter: A Shimmering Threat to Marine Life

Glitter, often associated with festive fun, is now under scrutiny for its environmental impact, particularly on marine life. Research shows that this dazzling material doesn't just pollute oceans; it actively interferes with the natural processes of shell and skeleton formation in marine creatures.

Made from polyethylene terephthalate, glitter contributes to untended crystal growth in the ocean, affecting crucial minerals like calcite and aragonite. These changes disrupt marine life, leading to potential ecological imbalances and future climate considerations.

The implications are profound; as glitter breaks down into nanoplastics, it's ingested by marine life and eventually enters the human food chain, posing a broader environmental and health issue. Glitter's seemingly innocent sparkle is thus revealed as an insidious environmental threat.

