Delhi Introduces Unified Helpline for Waterlogging Concerns

Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh announced a unified complaint number for waterlogging issues, aiming to improve response times and coordination before the monsoon. With one-party control over central and local governments, efforts are underway for integration and live monitoring of water issues across departments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 15:21 IST
Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh announced on Monday the creation of a unified complaint number dedicated to waterlogging issues in the city, aiming to streamline grievance redressal ahead of the monsoon season.

After visiting the NDMC Control Room, Singh noted that with the BJP in power at both the central and local levels, the coordination among different government departments has significantly strengthened.

The minister revealed that the New Delhi Municipal Council's (NDMC) 311 helpline will now serve as the singular complaint number across the city, promising improved response times and better integration during water-related emergencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

