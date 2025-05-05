No Water Cuts for Mumbai: BMC's Strategic Planning

Mumbai residents can breathe a sigh of relief as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation confirmed there will be no water cuts despite the city's water reserves dipping to just 22.66%. The BMC has assured citizens that current water storage will suffice until July 2025, thanks to planning that taps into contingency reserves.

The civic body has strategically coordinated additional water supply approvals from the Maharashtra government, drawing from the Bhatsa and Upper Vaitarna dams. This planning ensures that Mumbai's reservoirs can continue to supply the cities, Thane, and Nashik district, until the end of July 2025.

BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani reiterated the importance of water conservation, urging citizens to use water wisely. Any further considerations regarding water supply will take place in alignment with the India Meteorological Department's weather assessments.

(With inputs from agencies.)