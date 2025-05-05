Indian Teen Wins Global Innovation Award for Revolutionary Solar Engine

In a historic feat that has placed India on the global innovation map, Japteg Singh Bamrah, a Class 12 student from Dalhousie Public School, has emerged as one of the five global winners of the prestigious HonorsGradU 2025 Scholarship. His revolutionary invention—the Solar Mech Engine—earned him the highly coveted “Build a Better Future” Award, positioning him as a beacon of young technological brilliance and sustainability advocacy.

A Visionary Idea Powered by Solar Intelligence

The Solar Mech Engine is not just an academic project; it’s a pioneering energy solution. Designed as a standalone solar thermal system based on Concentrated Heat and Power (CHP) technology, the engine harnesses the principle of cyclic air expansion and contraction—induced by temperature changes—to convert solar thermal energy directly into mechanical work.

What sets the Solar Mech Engine apart is its dual functionality. It incorporates a low-resistance generator utilizing electromagnetic induction, enabling the direct transformation of mechanical energy into electricity. Moreover, its standout feature is its capacity to operate in reverse as a heat pump, giving it broad application potential in both urban and off-grid rural energy systems. It is highly sustainable, scalable, and a potential game-changer in the renewable energy sector.

Guided Innovation Under Jigyasa Hackathon

Japteg’s journey began under the aegis of the CSIR Jigyasa Hackathon 2024, where his project won national acclaim. His mentor, Dr. Nasir Ul Rasheed, a Senior Scientist at CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (IIIM), Jammu, played a critical role in shaping the technical precision and research depth of the innovation. The project was incubated and nurtured by CSIR-IIIM as part of India’s larger mission to cultivate scientific inquiry and innovation at the school level.

The initiative falls under Jigyasa, a student-scientist connect program launched by CSIR to inspire students toward scientific research, complemented by the “Start-Up India, Stand-Up India” campaign initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015.

Global Recognition and Historic Win

Japteg’s invention was selected from thousands of applications submitted worldwide to the HonorsGradU Scholarship, an initiative run by Honors Graduation, a U.S.-based nonprofit that funds student-led sustainability and social impact projects. With only five global awards offered annually since its inception in 2012, Japteg becomes the first-ever Indian student to win the top honors, bringing immense pride to the country.

Alongside a $10,000 scholarship for undergraduate studies, Japteg has been awarded a $5,000 project development grant to continue enhancing and scaling his invention. At the National Startup Festival held on February 22–23, 2025, in Jammu, Japteg presented the Solar Mech Engine to Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of Science and Technology and Vice President of CSIR, who praised the innovation’s potential to solve real-world energy challenges.

A Future Fueled by Global Opportunities

Japteg’s breakthrough has not gone unnoticed by academia. He has received offers from over ten premier universities across the United States, Australia, and Canada, along with additional scholarships worth $16,000 per year to support his undergraduate education. With a total grant pool now totaling $31,000, Japteg is preparing to embark on a new academic journey while continuing his mission to refine and deploy his Solar Mech Engine in real-world applications.

National Inspiration and Symbol of Youth Empowerment

Japteg Singh Bamrah’s story is more than just a success narrative—it is a symbol of India’s rising tide of young innovators, fueled by mentorship, institutional support, and a commitment to global sustainability. His achievement echoes a wider message: that great ideas can come from the most unexpected places, and with the right ecosystem, even a school student can lead technological revolutions.

The CSIR-IIIM’s support of Japteg’s work highlights the growing importance of incubating youth-led innovations that have practical applicability and long-term sustainability potential. As India continues to foster innovation through national campaigns and scientific programs, Japteg’s accomplishment stands as a beacon of what the country’s youth can achieve on the global stage.