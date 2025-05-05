Left Menu

Tragic Road Accident in Rajasthan: Family Trip Turns Fatal

In a tragic accident in Rajasthan's Sikar district, two family members were killed and 16 others injured when their vehicle overturned. The mishap occurred near Gangapura village as the family returned from a temple. The victims, Sunita, 35, and Subhash, 7, were declared dead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 05-05-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 18:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

A tragic road accident in Rajasthan's Sikar district left two family members dead and 16 others injured, with the incident occurring when their vehicle overturned, the police reported on Monday.

The accident happened near Gangapura village in Fatehpur as the family was on their way back to Hanumangarh from a temple visit. The driver reportedly lost control of the cruiser, leading to the fatal mishap, police sources stated.

The injured members of the family were immediately taken to a nearby hospital. Tragically, 35-year-old Sunita and 7-year-old Subhash were pronounced dead upon arrival, according to the police. The remaining 16 individuals are currently receiving medical treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

