Transparency Paves the Way: Brick Kilns to Display Key Environmental Information

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has issued new directives requiring brick kilns nationwide to prominently display vital environmental and operational information on their premises. This important move aligns with a National Green Tribunal order in the Rafhat Naeem Siddiqui vs State of Uttar Pradesh and Others case, emphasizing transparency and regulatory adherence within the industry.

The stipulation is intended to bolster the enforcement of pollution control norms in the brick kiln sector, known for being a significant contributor to air pollution in numerous states. The CPCB specified that key details such as the kiln's name and location, contact information, design type, soil mining details, annual brick production, green belt area, groundwater permissions, and environmental clearance data must be included on the notice.

Previously, the Union environment ministry recommended converting traditional brick kilns to sustainable technologies like zig-zag designs and cleaner fuels like piped natural gas. Despite these guidelines, on-the-ground implementation has been inconsistent, highlighting the need for this latest initiative to ensure compliance and environmental protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)