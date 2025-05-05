Climate Crisis: Impact on Agriculture and the Push for 'Green Maharashtra'

As the world braces for significant climate shifts, experts foresee a temperature rise of 3 degrees Celsius by 2050, with agriculture being the most affected sector. Renowned researcher Dr. Anjal Prakash emphasizes the urgency for individual action to mitigate these impacts.

Addressing a press conference in Latur, Prakash highlighted the severe consequences for rural farming areas, despite urban and coastal regions facing risks. He accentuated the need for climate responsive planning to combat threats like droughts and heavy storms.

Former MLC Pasha Patel underscored the Maharashtra government's 'Green Maharashtra' campaign, aiming to transform 21 lakh hectares with a focus on bamboo cultivation, thus supporting both ecological and economic advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)