Delhi's New Arsenal: Mist Sprayers Against Pollution
Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced the installation of mist sprayers and water sprinklers to combat pollution in identified hotspots. Emphasizing enforcement over announcements, the initiative aims to improve air quality in high-traffic areas by suppressing dust particles through regular spraying and mechanized sweeping.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive move to tackle air pollution, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has mandated the setup of mist sprayers and water sprinklers on electric poles along central verges and roads in 13 key pollution hotspots.
The strategy, embedded within the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), involves deploying mechanical water sprinklers and anti-smog guns, particularly in vulnerable areas, as directed by infrastructure and civic agencies.
This initiative comes on the heels of successful pilot projects and aims to ensure dust suppression via routine mist spraying and mechanized sweeping, thus marking a shift from mere policy planning to tangible enforcement on the ground.
(With inputs from agencies.)
