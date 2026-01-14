Delhi Shivers Under Cold Wave as Air Quality Deteriorates
Delhi faces a severe cold wave with temperatures dipping significantly below normal, recorded at 3.8 degrees Celsius in Safdarjung. The city's air quality has plummeted, falling into the 'very poor' category with an AQI of 354, worsening the health risks for its residents.
Delhi is experiencing harsh winter conditions, with temperatures dropping substantially below their usual levels. Safdarjung, a key observatory, noted a minimum temperature of 3.8 degrees Celsius, marking a significant deviation from the norm.
Various city areas reported similar cold conditions: Palam recorded 4.4 degrees, Lodhi Road 3.6 degrees, The Ridge 4.6 degrees, and Ayanagar 4 degrees Celsius. Cold wave conditions are categorized when temperatures fall 4.5 to 6.4 degrees below typical levels, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Furthermore, residents are also grappling with worsening air quality. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi has plummeted to the 'very poor' category at 354. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reports varying air quality across monitoring stations, with some areas reaching 'severe' levels. Jahangirpuri reported the most alarming AQI of 420.
(With inputs from agencies.)
