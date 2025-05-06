Dollar's Fragility: A Regional Currency Shake-Up

The U.S. dollar struggled on Tuesday following a dramatic increase in the Taiwanese currency which impacted its regional counterparts. This has raised further concerns about the U.S. currency's stability.

Hong Kong's central bank intervened with a $7.8 billion buy to prevent its currency from strengthening against the U.S. dollar. Investors remain apprehensive, seeking tangible progress in U.S.-Taiwan trade talks and hoping for improved Sino-U.S. relations.

The Taiwanese dollar's surge, possibly indicative of internal currency strategies, has caused ripples, benefitting the Australian dollar and the yen. Analysts attribute the dip in dollar favorability to unstable U.S. tariff policies, while significant central bank meetings this week could influence international rate decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)