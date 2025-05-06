Left Menu

Dollar's Fragility: A Regional Currency Shake-Up

The U.S. dollar faces challenges as a surge in the Taiwanese dollar affects other currencies. Markets are concerned about the U.S. dollar's stability due to ongoing trade tensions. Regional currencies see gains while interest rates and bank policies shift in response to global economic pressures.

Updated: 06-05-2025 07:10 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 07:10 IST
The U.S. dollar struggled on Tuesday following a dramatic increase in the Taiwanese currency which impacted its regional counterparts. This has raised further concerns about the U.S. currency's stability.

Hong Kong's central bank intervened with a $7.8 billion buy to prevent its currency from strengthening against the U.S. dollar. Investors remain apprehensive, seeking tangible progress in U.S.-Taiwan trade talks and hoping for improved Sino-U.S. relations.

The Taiwanese dollar's surge, possibly indicative of internal currency strategies, has caused ripples, benefitting the Australian dollar and the yen. Analysts attribute the dip in dollar favorability to unstable U.S. tariff policies, while significant central bank meetings this week could influence international rate decisions.

