EU Parliament Fast-Tracks Softened CO2 Emissions Targets

The European Parliament has taken steps to quickly approve relaxed CO2 emissions targets for cars and vans, providing automakers with extra time to comply and potentially reducing fines. A motion for rapid approval was voted on, with a final decision expected soon pending governmental approval.

The European Parliament has accelerated the approval process for revised EU CO2 emissions targets for cars and vans.

Lawmakers voted on a motion favoring swift approval, aiming to implement changes without prolonged discussion. The new targets afford automakers additional compliance time and may reduce penalties.

A crucial vote on the Commission's proposal is scheduled for Thursday, but EU governments must endorse the plan for it to take effect.

