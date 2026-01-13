Left Menu

Tug of War Over Greenland: U.S. Lawmakers Visit Denmark Amidst Political Tensions

A bipartisan U.S. delegation led by Senator Chris Coons is in Denmark as President Trump pushes to acquire Greenland, defying legislative efforts to curb his power. The Greenland situation highlights geopolitical stakes, involving potential conflicts with Russia and China over the Arctic territory.

Updated: 13-01-2026 08:33 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 08:33 IST
A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers is visiting Denmark this week amid escalating tensions over President Trump's controversial interest in acquiring Greenland, a self-governing part of the kingdom of Denmark that hosts a U.S. military base.

Led by Democratic Senator Chris Coons, the delegation includes Republican Senator Thom Tillis, along with Democratic Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Dick Durbin. The U.S. Senate may soon vote on legislation limiting Trump's ability to pursue control over Greenland, a stance shared by both Democratic and Republican lawmakers.

Debate swirls over the strategic importance of Greenland, rich in minerals and vital for its Arctic location. President Trump insists on U.S. ownership to preempt Russian or Chinese encroachment, although Greenland and Denmark have rejected any sale. Lawmakers are working on competing bills to shape the future of U.S. policy on Greenland.

(With inputs from agencies.)

