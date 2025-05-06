Polavaram Project: Powering Andhra Pradesh's Future

The Polavaram project, described as vital for both Andhra Pradesh's development and national river-linking initiatives, has been prioritized by both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. State Irrigation Minister N Ramanaidu emphasized its critical status during a meeting with foreign technical experts on Tuesday.

Ramanaidu highlighted during the assessment of ongoing construction works that the project's completion by the 2027 deadline is essential. He expressed a need for comprehensive technical coordination to speed up execution, ensuring the diversion of Godavari water to drought-stricken regions Uytraandhra and Rayalaseema for irrigation and drinking purposes.

The Polavaram project not only aims to resolve water scarcity but also to enhance agricultural productivity and generate hydroelectric power. The project's advances require timely designs clearance from the Centre and enhanced teamwork among various implementing agencies to meet the crucial construction deadlines.

(With inputs from agencies.)