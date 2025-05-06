Left Menu

Polavaram Project: Powering Andhra Pradesh's Future

The Polavaram project in Andhra Pradesh is crucial for state development and river-linking at a national level. Minister N Ramanaidu underscores the importance of completing the multi-purpose irrigation project by 2027 to tackle water scarcity, support agriculture, and boost hydroelectric power generation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Polavaram | Updated: 06-05-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 17:40 IST
Polavaram Project: Powering Andhra Pradesh's Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Polavaram project, described as vital for both Andhra Pradesh's development and national river-linking initiatives, has been prioritized by both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. State Irrigation Minister N Ramanaidu emphasized its critical status during a meeting with foreign technical experts on Tuesday.

Ramanaidu highlighted during the assessment of ongoing construction works that the project's completion by the 2027 deadline is essential. He expressed a need for comprehensive technical coordination to speed up execution, ensuring the diversion of Godavari water to drought-stricken regions Uytraandhra and Rayalaseema for irrigation and drinking purposes.

The Polavaram project not only aims to resolve water scarcity but also to enhance agricultural productivity and generate hydroelectric power. The project's advances require timely designs clearance from the Centre and enhanced teamwork among various implementing agencies to meet the crucial construction deadlines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025