Tragic Incident Disrupts Blue Line Services at Golf Course Metro

A tragic incident involving a 25-year-old woman has caused disruptions on the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro. The woman, identified as Simmi, reportedly took her own life by stepping in front of a train at the Golf Course metro station.

In response to the situation, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation reported delays on the Blue Line while emphasizing that services continued smoothly on other lines. Authorities have conveyed the news to the family of the deceased, and a post-mortem will be conducted.

Gautam Buddha Nagar DCP Ram Badan Singh confirmed that police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the suicide. Further details are expected as the case progresses.

