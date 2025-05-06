Left Menu

Lion-Tailed Macaques: Navigating the Canopy and Ground

A study by the Centre for Wildlife Studies in India emphasizes the need for conservation efforts beyond forest preservation to protect the endangered lion-tailed macaques in the Western Ghats. This includes understanding their movement in both the canopy and on the ground amidst increasing human pressures.

A newly published study by the Bengaluru-based Centre for Wildlife Studies focuses on the endangered lion-tailed macaques, native to India's Western Ghats. The study emphasizes the necessity for conservation strategies that extend beyond simple forest protection.

As the Western Ghats face fragmentation from development, ensuring continuous canopy cover becomes critical for the survival of these primates. Researchers tracked macaques in Silent Valley National Park, observing their strategic habitat use amid human encroachment.

Published in the American Journal of Primatology, the study reveals the intricate balance these macaques maintain between canopy navigation and ground exploration, contributing to evolving wildlife conservation practices.

