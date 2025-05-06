Lion-Tailed Macaques: Navigating the Canopy and Ground

A newly published study by the Bengaluru-based Centre for Wildlife Studies focuses on the endangered lion-tailed macaques, native to India's Western Ghats. The study emphasizes the necessity for conservation strategies that extend beyond simple forest protection.

As the Western Ghats face fragmentation from development, ensuring continuous canopy cover becomes critical for the survival of these primates. Researchers tracked macaques in Silent Valley National Park, observing their strategic habitat use amid human encroachment.

Published in the American Journal of Primatology, the study reveals the intricate balance these macaques maintain between canopy navigation and ground exploration, contributing to evolving wildlife conservation practices.

