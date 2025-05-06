Man Arrested in Connection with Black Tiger Poaching in Odisha

In a significant breakthrough, a man suspected of poaching a black tiger in Odisha's Similipal reserve has been apprehended. Arrested in Gujarat on May 4, Rabindra Naik, 24, is believed to be behind this heinous act, according to forest officials and the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB).

The arrest followed the discovery of the tiger's melanistic skin in January. Naik was found in possession of four tiger claws, and a gun linked to the poaching was recovered. Additionally, authorities extracted a crucial fingerprint from the weapon, confirming Naik's involvement in the crime.

Naik appeared in a Baripada court on Monday and was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days. This arrest marks a critical step as 11 individuals have been nabbed in connection with the case, while four remain at large, officials report.

