Delhi Braces for Overcast Skies and Rain After Record Downpour

Delhi residents are preparing for more rain as meteorologists predict overcast skies and light showers in the coming days. This follows an exceptionally wet day last Friday when record-breaking rainfall struck the city.

The capital experienced below-average temperatures with a maximum of 36°C and a minimum of 22.7°C, thanks to the storm's after-effects. The IMD reported 77 mm of rain at Safdarjung within just six hours.

Air quality remains in the 'moderate' zone, with an AQI of 141, reflecting a mixed atmospheric picture amidst the current weather shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)