Delhi Braces for Overcast Skies and Rain After Record Downpour

The national capital, Delhi, is expected to experience overcast conditions and light rain following last week's intense storm and heavy early-morning showers. The city witnessed cooler temperatures, with the Safdarjung weather station recording 77 mm of rainfall in six hours, the second-highest May 24-hour record since 1901.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 23:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Delhi residents are preparing for more rain as meteorologists predict overcast skies and light showers in the coming days. This follows an exceptionally wet day last Friday when record-breaking rainfall struck the city.

The capital experienced below-average temperatures with a maximum of 36°C and a minimum of 22.7°C, thanks to the storm's after-effects. The IMD reported 77 mm of rain at Safdarjung within just six hours.

Air quality remains in the 'moderate' zone, with an AQI of 141, reflecting a mixed atmospheric picture amidst the current weather shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

